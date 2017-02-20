President's Day camp held for children at Mighty Eighth Museum

School may have been out for many this President's Day, but learning was in at The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Pooler.

The museum held a President's Day camp on Monday. Students, ages six to 12, got to have a lot of fun and learn a lot about the World Wars.

Lunch, drinks and snacks were included. If your child missed out, don't worry! The museum is already gearing up for summer camp.

"We really use that time to get more in-depth with our World War knowledge and teaching and have a lot more fun because we have five full days to get outside and throughout our museum to really teach these kids and have a lot of fun with it,” said Mighty Eighth Museum Director of Education Heather Thies.

For more information on the children’s camps, please click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.