WTOC Top Teen: Emily Thurmon

A local 6th grader spends six days a week pirouetting and improving her art, showing dedication and hard work pays off.

Emily Thurmon is a young ballet dancer on the rise and is this week’s WTOC Top Teen.

For 12-year-old Emily Thurmon, dance is her life.



"Started dancing at two years old," said Thurmon.



One look in the mirror and you can see, Emily is on point and raises the bar.



“She's developing into not just a technician but an artist,” said Gaye Baxley, Artistic Director, Madeleine Walker Coastal Ballet Theater.



"What I like about dance is when I'm performing on stage with my friends, and being in class with all my teachers," said Thurmon.



Emily dances 6 days a week but she is an honor roll student at Savannah Classical Academy, where she is also a school ambassador.



"I'm very proud of her,” said Lauren Shrader, Emily’s Mom. “I’m proud she chose the arts to showcase her journey.”



Emily recently competed in the Youth America Grand Prix, a launching spot for many young ballet dancer’s careers.



"It doesn't matter about the score really, all that matters to me is that I can dance it beautifully in front of the audience," said Thurmon.



A more relaxed attitude that has helped to ease the nerves of Emily's mom as well.



“Now I enjoy it, I used to be very anxious I would cry get emotional, now we are relaxed and confident where God has placed us, and where we are going,” said Shrader.



"Oh I think she can do anything she wants to with it. I think a professional track is her decision."



And Emily already has a step by step plan.



“I think I'll keep dancing until I'm in my high school years, and maybe 4 years after high school, then I'll probably retire and be what I really want to be, a veterinarian,” said Thurmon.



“Her feet and ballet doesn't define her. Her heart is what defines her in life. That there's so much more than ballet,” said Shrader.

