Coming up on THE News on Thursday- WTOC Investigates: Deadly 17

U.S. Highway 17 has been a deadly road for years.

South Carolina residents and lawmakers know this; so why hasn't anything been done? State Senator Tom Davis claims the process has been slowed by politics. He says money that should go to fund projects like this instead are spent funding projects where senior politicians have more influence.

The SCDOT says the project is now ready to begin in 2018 with completion sometime in 2020. Our story will look at what's being done, why it's taken so long, and how many lives it's cost in the process.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.