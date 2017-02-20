Bluffton amends mobile vending ordinance to include food trucks

Food trucks can officially start rolling into Bluffton. The town has amended its mobile vending ordinance to allow food trucks to operate.

Now all mobile vending establishments will be allowed to set up shop in town on private, commercial property from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. This includes ice cream trucks, pushcarts, agricultural and seafood sales and non-food vendors.

There are a few restrictions though. Food trucks and mobile vendors will not be allowed to operate in the Historic District or within 200 feet of a restaurant.

Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka says residents have been pushing for food trucks and getting on this trend is the way to keep the town’s average age demographic in the 30’s.

“That generation doesn’t sit down and have hour long lunches,” said Mayor Lisa Sulka, Town of Bluffton. “But it adds to the vibe of why they want to live here. And that’s my, 100 percent my goal is to keep the vibe 34, 33, 35. I’ll take any of those three ages.”

Mobile vendors can now start applying for licenses and permits at Town Hall.

