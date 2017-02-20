Jenkins High robotics team gears up for competitions

Jenkins High’s "Team Wire" is gearing up for competitions.

This year, they'll compete in two Peachtree District events in Dalton and Columbus, Georgia.

Team WIRE is led by engineering teacher, Tom Maty.

"We have six weeks to build and design and test and rebuild and retest and redesign and rebuild, retest and redesign a robot that performs a function in a game-like setting,” said Maty.

Tuesday is the last build day before the robot is packaged up prepared for shipping. "Team WIRE" is sponsored by NASA and the only school in the area involved in these competitions.

