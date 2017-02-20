BleuBelle Boutique announces $1,000 scholarship winner

BleuBelle Boutique announced the winner of their Bleutiful Heart Scholarship Contest on Monday.

BleuBelle is rewarding one compassionate, driven high school leader with a $1,000 college scholarship, and four runners-up will get $250 towards their prom dress. The Bleutiful Heart Scholarship was conceived from the idea that beauty starts in the heart. The winner was chosen based on the number of Facebook comments and likes received by Sunday night.

"I was really amazed and so grateful. I was just really grateful to my family and friends and community that helped me win this," said scholarship recipient, Paige Morton.

Morton says she plans on using her scholarship money next year while she's at Armstrong State University.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.