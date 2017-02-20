Retired Hinesville Police Maj. Thomas Cribbs has passed away

Many home owners said a tornado warning and subsequent tornado came as a surprise. Residents on Walthour Road don't remember the last tornado that hit their area outside of a hurricane.More >>
According to National Weather Service official Ronald Morales Jr., a tornado touched down on Wilmington Island during Tuesday's severe weather event.
Search and rescue efforts are currently underway for the passengers of an overturned fishing vessel off Tybee Island.
Ft. Pulaski is closed until further notice after two days of storms took a toll on the national park.
Due to Tuesday's severe weather, Fort Pulaski and Cockspur Island are closed indefinitely.
