Retired Hinesville Police Maj. Thomas Cribbs has passed away - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Retired Hinesville Police Maj. Thomas Cribbs has passed away

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
HINESVILLE, GA (WTOC) -

A longtime member of the Hinesville Police Department, Major Thomas Cribbs, has passed away.

Cribbs retired back in 2016 after 41 years of service.

No word yet on funeral arrangements. We will keep you updated.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly