Broughton streetscape meeting held at Coastal Georgia Center

We're continuing to follow the City of Savannah's series of streetscape meetings. Tuesday's focused on Bay Street improvements.

A series of three Savannah streetscape meetings wrapped up on Wednesday at the Coastal Georgia Center.

Improving Savannah's streets, one by one. Monday night kicked off the first of three streetscape community meetings.

Residents heading out to the Coastal Georgia Center to review the design put in place by EDSA, Incorporated. The city launched the first phase of the project back in December.

It is focused on improving historic downtown's most prominent areas.

Through feedback, residents could choose from two "themes": coastal or historic. Designers say they will have the perfect blend of both.

"On Broughton for instance, we would create an area where we could have sidewalk cafes. Sort of a sidewalk cafe zone area that's linear, that goes from east to west. But then we also have an area where people can walk very clearly and find their way, see the shops, see the signage, know where they want to go shopping,” said lead architect, Kona Gray.

Tuesday, residents are invited out to talk Bay Street improvements. And Wednesday, the topic for discussion will be River Street.

All meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center on Fahm Street.

