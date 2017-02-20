DeRenne Ave, Truman Pkwy ‘wash out’ to be repaired this week

We have been getting questions about what looks like a “sinkhole” on DeRenne Avenue, under the Truman Parkway.

The City of Savannah’s Public Works Department telling us it is not a sinkhole, instead calling it a "wash out."

Although it looks concerning, we are told there is nothing structurally deficient with the overpass.

Chatham County Engineering is working with a contractor to have the repairs done as soon as possible.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.