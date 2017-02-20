Authorities investigating shooting in parking lot of Cook Out on HHI

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Cook Out on Hilton Head Island that occurred just after 10 p.m. on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, an adult male victim drove himself to Hilton Head Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head. Medical staff reported the incident to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses at the scene describe the suspect has an African-American male in his 20s. He was driving a blue in color vehicle.

The victim is still being treated by medical personnel and an update on his condition is not yet available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 911 or CrimeStoppers 1.888.CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward.

