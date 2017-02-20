Authorities investigating shooting in parking lot of Cook Out on HHI

The National Hurricane Center is set to release an updated 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast Thursday at 11 a.m.More >>
The National Hurricane Center is set to release an updated 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast Thursday at 11 a.m.More >>
Search and rescue efforts continue for the three passengers of an overturned fishing vessel about one mile northeast of Tybee Island.More >>
Search and rescue efforts continue for the three passengers of an overturned fishing vessel about one mile northeast of Tybee Island.More >>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.More >>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.More >>
Power on Tybee Island has been restored after an island-wide outage overnight that was scheduled in order for crews to repair a broken power pole.More >>
Power on Tybee Island has been restored after an island-wide outage overnight that was scheduled in order for crews to repair a broken power pole.More >>
Many home owners said a tornado warning and subsequent tornado came as a surprise. Residents on Walthour Road don't remember the last tornado that hit their area outside of a hurricane.More >>
Many home owners said a tornado warning and subsequent tornado came as a surprise. Residents on Walthour Road don't remember the last tornado that hit their area outside of a hurricane.More >>