Jasper County School District to host State of the Schools Address

The Jasper County School District will host their State of the Schools Address on Tuesday. It will be an update on the progress being made by the district.

This will be the first State of the Schools Address by the new Superintendent, Donald Andrews.

In the past, the Jasper County School District has seen low performance test scores and low four-year graduation rates. On Tuesday, Superintendent Andrews will discuss what is being done right now to improve those problems that have built up in recent years.

Some of the low testing scores that leaders have been concerned about are the ACT scores in English, Math, Reading, and Science.

The Jasper County School District has discovered they need to work to recruit and retain qualified staff as well as monitor their curriculum and integrate more technology for the success of their students.

The superintendent is expected to talk about goals for this year, some of those goals are to restructure the budget development, host town hall meetings to engage parents, and even plan for focusing on STEM in classrooms.

The State of the Schools Address will be given 8:30 a.m. at Palmetto Electric in Hardeeville. This is an invitation only event, but WTOC will be there to bring you all the latest from the superintendent and school community leaders.

Jasper County Schools will also be holding a town hall meeting to talk about transportation and the proposed staggered bell times. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 21 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Agape Family Life Center at 5855 South Okatie Highway in Hardeeville. It is open to the public.

