Woman charged in hit-and-run Saturday night on Ribaut Rd in Beaufort

A woman is behind bars after a hit-and-run in the Lowcountry.

It happened on Ribaut Road in Beaufort around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. Police say an SUV and a moped were traveling south when the SUV hit and then dragged the moped down the road for a few blocks.

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were on the moped. Both were taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Stephanie Brown, is charged with hit-and-run and failure to render aid.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.