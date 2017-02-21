Woman charged in hit-and-run Saturday night on Ribaut Rd in Beau - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Woman charged in hit-and-run Saturday night on Ribaut Rd in Beaufort

Stephanie Brown (Source: Beaufort County Detention Center) Stephanie Brown (Source: Beaufort County Detention Center)
BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) -

A woman is behind bars after a hit-and-run in the Lowcountry.

It happened on Ribaut Road in Beaufort around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. Police say an SUV and a moped were traveling south when the SUV hit and then dragged the moped down the road for a few blocks.

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were on the moped. Both were taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Stephanie Brown, is charged with hit-and-run and failure to render aid.

