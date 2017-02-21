5-vehicle crash cleared on I-16 EB near Chatham Pkwy, delays continue

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

A multiple-vehicle crash on I-16 East between the Chatham Parkway and Dean Forest Road exits Tuesday morning had eastbound traffic backed up for miles.

Heads up on I-16 East. Accident slowing down traffic from I-95 to Chatham Parkway. pic.twitter.com/ihN4HtuA7k — WTOCtraffic (@TrafficWTOC) February 21, 2017

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police and emergency crews were dispatched to the crash just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A Metro officer at the scene tells us a car cut in front of another vehicle which caused a chain reaction. At least five cars are believed to be involved but officers say the vehicle that caused the crash drove off. No injuries were reported.

The left eastbound lane of 16 was blocked for some time. Traffic was slowly getting by in the right eastbound lane, but it did cause major delays traveling into Savannah.

Drive times continue to increase. Now taking over 1 hour from I-95 to I-516. Please find alternate route. pic.twitter.com/TLLuuDnWHL — WTOCtraffic (@TrafficWTOC) February 21, 2017

The crash has been cleared but delays could continue a while longer due to the extreme back-up.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.