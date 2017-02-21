5-vehicle crash cleared on I-16 EB near Chatham Pkwy, delays con - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

5-vehicle crash cleared on I-16 EB near Chatham Pkwy, delays continue

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A multiple-vehicle crash on I-16 East between the Chatham Parkway and Dean Forest Road exits Tuesday morning had eastbound traffic backed up for miles.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police and emergency crews were dispatched to the crash just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

A Metro officer at the scene tells us a car cut in front of another vehicle which caused a chain reaction. At least five cars are believed to be involved but officers say the vehicle that caused the crash drove off. No injuries were reported.

The left eastbound lane of 16 was blocked for some time. Traffic was slowly getting by in the right eastbound lane, but it did cause major delays traveling into Savannah.

The crash has been cleared but delays could continue a while longer due to the extreme back-up.

