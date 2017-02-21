Estill PD seeks information on man charged with arson

A man has been charged with arson in the Lowcountry after being seen on surveillance starting a fire, and now police are seeking information on the suspect.

The Estill Police Department says officers were dispatched on Monday to a report of a trash can on fire at a local convenience store in front of some propane tanks. Responding officers quickly extinguished the fire to prevent further damage.

Officials say an unknown black male was identified in video surveillance as the suspect, and while officers were following up a lead, they observed and subsequently identified Chasady Turman as the black male subject from the surveillance video. He was arrested on charges of arson 3rd degree and transported to the Hampton County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and the Estill Police Department is still seeking background information on Turman. If you know anything about Turman, you are asked to contact the Estill Police Department at the following numbers:

Hampton County Dispatch: 803-943-9261 or 911 (Anytime)

Estill Police Department: 803-625-3699 (M-F 8A.M. to 4 P.M)

