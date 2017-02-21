Kevin Palmer sentenced to life in prison plus 25 years for 2014 murder

Kevin Palmer has been sentenced to life in prison plus 25 years plus the possibility of parole in the 2014 shooting death of William Whitsett.

A Chatham County jury found Palmer guilty on multiple charges on Feb. 10, 2017.

Palmer was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, concealing the death of another, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Palmer was found not guilty on the charge of malice murder.

Whitsett, a 21-year-old North Carolina man's body was found near King George Boulevard in December 2014.

Judge Louisa Abbot read the verdict aloud after it is unanimously reached by a jury of eight women and four men..

