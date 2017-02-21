1-vehicle wreck has I-16 at I-516 partially closed - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are responding to a one vehicle wreck at westbound I-16 at I-516 causing the area to be partially closed.

Police advise to use caution when traveling in the area.

