WTOC joins Beaufort 'Target Zero' patrol officer for ride along

You may remember us introducing you to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s “Target Zero” Campaign. That’s the number of roadway fatalities the state is working towards.

On Tuesday, WTOC joined a Beaufort patrol officer on the job who's made this his goal for the city. Highway Safety Traffic Officer Marvin Tabb-Walker is the only target zero unit out in Beaufort, enforcing the rules of the road and working towards the ultimate goal.

“Target Zero is to have zero fatalities in the state of South Carolina, and I do take that role very seriously," the Senior patrolman said.

Tabb-Walker is seriously focused on stopping aggressive driving behavior, distracted driving, following too closely, not wearing seatbelts, and the big issue for the city: speeding...especially through construction zones. We sat in his patrol car out in the middle of the city's busiest roads. It didn't take long to catch a speeder.

“When you pull somebody over, they’re not looking at the huge picture. They’re looking at the very small factor that they’re on the side of the roadway for a traffic violation," said Officer Tabb-Walker.

In South Carolina, officers can write citations for going even one mile above the speed limit. Some days, he’s making traffic stops every five to eight minutes, but he says it’s all about his unit being seen out in the community. That’s what it takes to keep his citizens safe.

“When it’s all said and done, they’re leaving from that traffic stop unharmed; just with a minor citation, more than likely. I don’t look at it like I’m protecting, just protecting the community. I look at it like I’m protecting my own family as well, and the families of my co-workers," he said.

