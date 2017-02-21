District, community leaders gather for Jasper County State of Schools Address

Jasper County School District Superintendent Donald Andrews gave his first State of the Schools Address Tuesday morning.

District and community leaders gathered to hear about ways to improve low-performance test scores and other problems public schools in Jasper County face. The superintendent spoke on changing cirrculum, recruiting and retaining qualified staff, and increasing parental involvement. Poverty is one of the biggest issues the district has to work with.

"We are a high poverty county where 100 percent of our students are on free and reduced lunch. We don't use that as an excuse. These children come to school to learn just like anyone else. What we have to do is we have to be sensitive to their needs as they come in because many times, children of poverty, their parents are doing the very best they can," said Donald Andrews, Superintendent, Jasper County School District.

Jasper County School District would like parents to gather together Wednesday for the town hall meeting to talk about transportation and the proposed staggered bell times. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Agape Family Life Center on South Okatie Highway, in Hardeeville. It is open to the public.

