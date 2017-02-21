Savannah Rabbi reacts to anti-Semitism

As the FBI investigates an alarming number of threats against Jewish Community Centers across the country, we're checking in with local centers to see how they are responding.

Congregation Mickve Israel is in the heart of downtown Savannah and draws thousands of tourists every year. Rabbi Robert Haas says because of that, his congregation has a security plan in place at all times. He tells us recent threats against those of Jewish faith are surprising, disappointing and scary, but he says he wants all of his members and anyone coming to visit to know they are safe.

We're going to make sure we are the safest synagogue we can be, and we're lucky we're in Savannah where we've never had an incident, but we also know hate is everywhere. It doesn't make sense and it doesn't matter who you are, people hate you for some reason, so we're going to protect ourselves. We'll be out there supporting anyone else who needs protection," said Rabbi Haas.

Rabbi Haas believes the recent anti-Semitism shows that hate will always exist in this world, but he says it's up to us to stand up for what is right.

