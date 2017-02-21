Bulloch County Commission tackles trash problems

If you live in parts of Bulloch County, you may be driving further to drop off your trash.

Commissioners will close three sites, two on Arcola Road and one on Old Groveland Road, starting next week.

When you look at the drop off site at Highway 80 and Arcola Road, you can see the trash everywhere. Seven days from now, the county takes away these dumpsters to deal with what they say is a trash problem out of control.

Crews picked up here Monday and it already looks like this. Residents like Christy Davis are frustrated.

"I couldn't believe whoever dumps off furniture like couches, chairs, and tubs,” said Christy Davis, County Resident. “We came here one time and the whole area was covered with trash on it."

Curt Deal showed fellow county commissioners some photos he took at the worst sites this weekend.

"Within 10 minutes, there had been five illegal dumpings,” said Curt Deal, County Commissioner. “One site looked like a third world country. It was an eye opener and I was blown away."

He says one person dumped 50 gallons of crawfish. Commissioners heard county workers describe how much time and money it costs to sort out the legal and illegal waste.

"They're strictly for household garbage,” said Roy Thompson, Commission Chair. “Paper products, whatever comes out of your house, not car tires."

County crews say tire disposal alone cost $200,000 last year.

"We don't know what they will do. But we had to take some steps and do something that could help and see what's best for Bulloch County," said Thompson.

The county has 18 staffed and 8 unstaffed locations now.

