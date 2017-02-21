Widow of Rev. Clementa Pinckney speaks to students at Battery Creek High

We are hearing from the widow of late Senator Rev. Clementa Pinckney.

He was one of nine people killed at Mother Emanuel AME church in Charleston two years ago.

"Now that Clementa's gone, you know, it's been very difficult. You know, just not seeing him every day and just hearing him come home. 'I'm home, darling’” said Jennifer Pinckney.

Pinckney spoke Tuesday at Battery Creek High School's annual Black History Month program. Sharing her love, loss and life after tragedy.

"I have to suppress the hurt and so forth. Because I have two girls to raise. And they mean everything to me. And I have to be a positive role model to them,” said Pinckney. “We just take one day at a time. We talk about daddy all the time."

Talking about him, honoring his legacy and sharing his distinctive voice and inspiration for the next generation.

"Speaking is not my thing. I'm definitely behind the scenes kind of a person. But if I can impact one person out there. If I can be a role model to one person or change one person's life, then it's worth it,” Pinckney said.

Pinckney sasys Tuesday was actually the first time she's spoken at a high school. She will be traveling to speak at more schools in the next week, continuing her late husband's efforts of reaching and inspiring young people.

