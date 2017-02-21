Good News: Urban Hope Program

Sometimes doing good work can be pretty sweet.

Dessert was for dinner at a fundraiser for Savannah's Urban Hope Program where chefs and chocolates got together to help kids. All kinds of fancy sweets made up the menu, but the main ingredient was hope.

"We have a lot of kids who need help with education or with spiritual growth, and that's where Urban Hope comes in," said board member, Cassie Beckwith, Urban Hope.

The Chefs and Chocolates event at the Charles Morris Center raised money for Urban Hope - the after school program and summer camp for at-risk youth that has been helping keep youth out of trouble for 17 years. In between snacking and bidding on auction items, guests were also given a closer look at the program and some of its success stories.

"It also gives people who are here insight on what we've done through the year and how they can help, volunteering with the gardening program or the art program, donating coats, donating toys at Christmas. There's a lot that we need help with, so it helps give these folks an insight to Urban Hope."

They got to see where that help came from, for example, from people like 17-year-old Maylasha Jones, who has worked with younger kids at Urban Hope for the last three years.

"They look up to me. I was their role model, so it was amazing that somebody could look up to me and I could teach kids right from wrong. The people who work here love these children and are dedicated to these children, and everything we do comes from the heart," said Maylasha Jones.

Through the children, Urban Hope manages to reach right into the heart of Savannah.

"We're a loving environment for children who really need us, and it impacts the community as a whole.

