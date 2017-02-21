Hampton Town Council to decide if formal evictions will start for L and L Mobile Home Park residents

To stay or not to stay, that is the question Hampton Town Council will be answering when it comes to a handful of residents the town is in the process of evicting.

They live at the former L and L Mobile Home Park. It’s operated since the 80's but the property fell delinquent when the owner passed away.

The town was only required to give the residents a 30-day notice to move their mobile homes from the property. But, they extended it another 30 days because many of the residents had trouble moving their home, and that extension ran out last week

So at tonight’s meeting the town will decide if they will start the formal eviction process in court.

The residents are having trouble moving their homes because of costs and location. The town doesn’t issue permits for new lots if the mobile home is more than 10 years old.

Some residents say they wish they would have known the land would go up for sale after they purchased the mobile home.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and we will have an update on the outcome on The News at 11.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.