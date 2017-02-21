Congressman Buddy Carter packs emergency food boxes with Second Harvest

Congressman Buddy Carter had a busy day on Tuesday.

Before the town hall meeting, Carter joined America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia for a tour of the food bank, and helped pack emergency food boxes that will go out on the organization's Mobile Food Pantry delivery.

"We actually do this every day with volunteers that come in, so please come volunteer. But, this is an exciting time for him to here so he'll learn more about what we do. We will probably pack a couple hundred boxes today that will go out to the community by the end of the week," said Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director, America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

Last year, America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia distributed more than 13.2 million pounds of food across the 21 counties it serves.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.