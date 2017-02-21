Community meeting held to discuss Bay Street improvements

Improving Savannah's streets, one by one. Monday night kicked off the first of three streetscape community meetings.

A series of three Savannah streetscape meetings wrapped up on Wednesday at the Coastal Georgia Center.

We're continuing to follow the City of Savannah's series of streetscape meetings. Tuesday's focused on Bay Street improvements.

Residents heading out to the Coastal Georgia Center to review the design put in place by EDSA, Incorporated.

The city launched the first phase of the project back in December. It is focused on improving historic downtown's most prominent areas.

"So the next step is to refine it based on the input we're going to receive tonight and develop a 100 percent conceptual design. That conceptual design is going to cover the entire scope in terms of what we've been asked to do, but it's also going to look at all of the future opportunities as well,” said lead architect Kona Gray.

Gray says after a conceptual design is approved, they will work on construction drawings through December before it goes out to bid to contractors.

Wednesday, residents are invited out to talk River Street improvements.

