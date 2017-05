The construction site at MLK Jr. Blvd and River Street. (Source: WTOC)

UPDATE: Due to weather delays, the River St. closure has been postponed to 7 a.m. Thursday, February 23rd

---------------------------------------------------------

Starting Wednesday, River Street will close from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the Barnard Street ramp for a little over a week.

The closure begins Feb. 22 at noon and ends at 6 p.m. on March 3rd.

The closure is due to hotel construction.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.