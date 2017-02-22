Man arrested after speeding, slamming into 3 parked vehicles on E 39th Street

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Savannah-Chatham Metro police along with Southside Fire/EMS responded to a motor-vehicle crash involving four vehicles early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. Police say the driver was driving at a high rate of speed down 39th Street when he crossed Bull Street and went airborne, overturned and crashed into three parked cars and a light pole. Police say the driver was not drinking at the time of the crash.

The driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant. He was checked out at the scene and then transported to the Chatham County Jail. No injuries were reported.

E. 39th Street was closed at Bull while police conducted their investigation. It has since re-opened to traffic.

