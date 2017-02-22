Debate over religious freedom returns to Georgia legislature

The Alma Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Douglas man May 23 on burglary charges.More >>
The Alma Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Douglas man May 23 on burglary charges.More >>
A 49-year-old Alma man is behind bars after being arrested on charges of computer pornography and child exploitation, Thursday evening.More >>
A 49-year-old Alma man is behind bars after being arrested on charges of computer pornography and child exploitation, Thursday evening.More >>
The on-ramp to I-95 southbound is closed at Jimmy DeLoach Parkway due to an overturned tractor-trailer.More >>
The on-ramp to I-95 southbound is closed at Jimmy DeLoach Parkway due to an overturned tractor-trailer.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a crash at the intersection of Rogers and Carolan streets.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a crash at the intersection of Rogers and Carolan streets.More >>
Friday is the kickoff to the Memorial Day weekend holiday. Law Enforcement officers say they expect heavy travel on the roads starting Friday at 5 p.m. through Monday.More >>
Friday is the kickoff to the Memorial Day weekend holiday. Law Enforcement officers say they expect heavy travel on the roads starting Friday at 5 p.m. through Monday.More >>