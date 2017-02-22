Overturned tractor-trailer cleared on I-95 NB at mile marker 27 near Ridgeland

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to an overturned tractor-trailer around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning that had the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 blocked at mile marker 27 near Ridgeland for several hours.

Traffic was being detoured at Exit 22 to Ridgeland, which took drivers to 17. All lanes re-opened to traffic around 7:40 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

