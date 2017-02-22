Buddy Carter holds town hall in Wayne County

Rep. Buddy Carter held another town hall on Wednesday in Wayne County, one day after an explosive town hall meeting in Savannah.

The meeting took place at the Coastal Pines Technical College in Jesup. Wednesday's meeting was very subdued with a small crowd.

Carter took questions ranging from the Affordable Care Act to President Donald Trump's vacations. He also took several rounds of questions regarding the environment and clean water.

Carter is expected to hold three more town halls across southeast Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.