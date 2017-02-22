Chatham Co. DA, phone companies subpoenaed for civil case into SCMPD corruption

Attorneys for Savannah-Chatham Metro Assistant Police Chief Julie Tolbert are now asking a judge to dismiss the police corruption suit filed against her.

A Chatham County Superior Court judge is allowing lawyers to move ahead with their civil corruption lawsuit against several former and current city officials.

Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap and two phone companies have been subpoenaed in an ongoing civil lawsuit in the corruption of the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department under the lead of former chief, Willie Lovett.

The orders filed call for all records of investigations by the District Attorney's Office into potential criminal wrongdoing by Metro officers from the beginning of 2007 until now, including but not limited to Lovett, current Assistant Chief Julie Tolbert and others.

It also calls for allegations of crimes by officers reported during the same time frame and any communication that has been made regarding the investigations and allegations.

The civil suit alleges Lovett, Tolbert and other managers in Savannah and Chatham County government were part of a criminal enterprise that helped and even profited from illegal narcotics being shipped to the streets of Savannah.

Attorney, Will Claiborne represents a group of officers who blew the whistle on the scheme and say they paid the price through reassignments and firings.

"It seems as though that individuals have taken every step available to them to try to hide this information, and so now finally since we can proceed forward with discovery in the case we have the ability to issue subpoenas and force people to give us documents, force people to sit for deposition and to speak under oath and tell the truth about happened,” said Claiborne.

Subpoenas filed Wednesday also call for phone records over a 10-year period from 2005 to 2015 from Verizon and Sprint regarding numbers connected to Savannah Alderman Van Johnson, former City Manager Rochelle Small-Toney, and others.

We'll continue to follow this case and let you know when it goes to court.

The following three documents are the subpoena notices provided to Chatham County DA Meg Heap, Sprint and Verizon:

