Gov. Deal appoints Savannah mayor to task force to improve law enforcement

Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach is helping to take a bite out of crime on the state level by being part of a special group appointed by Governor Nathan Deal to improve law enforcement.

Others on the task force include police chiefs, sheriffs, judges, and community leaders. We caught up with the mayor to learn about his role, which will be all about the challenges officers face on a daily basis, and improving their training in the modern society.

Mayor DeLoach says one of the focuses when they met on Tuesday was on possibly adding more training hours for officers before they hit the streets.

According to the Georgia State Patrol Training Center website, officers go through a rigorous program of 408 hours, but the task force wants to improve this to around 600 hours or more.

"We want to figure out what's best for Georgia and how can we improve the quality of the police officers we have and that education is key to that,” said Mayor DeLoach.

Mayor Deloach says Georgia sits at the bottom of the list when it comes to other states and the amounts of hours officers have to go through. He added that it's about getting all of the officers across the state on the same page.

"When our officer walks into a room, he's got the confidence to know that he's had the education he needs, he's got the background he needs, and he's got the confidence to take care of a situation so that he is not intimidated or afraid going in," said Mayor DeLoach.

"I feel like this will give everyone in our area a confidence no matter where they go in the state or rather, anyone comes here from anywhere in the state. They know they have the same type of quality anywhere in the state so our visitors should feel comfortable in what we have here,” said Mayor DeLoach.

On the law enforcement side, Albany Police Chief Michael Persley - who is also on the task force - says he will provide the perspective of southern and rural Georgia.

"I just won't be speaking from the medium size law enforcement agencies, but also sheriff's offices and city police departments in more rural areas, understanding the challenges they face, and how can we meet those challenges through training,” said Chief Persley.

Tuesday was the group's second meeting. The mayor says they were set to meet once a quarter for the next year, but things are going so well, they're actually meeting more than that. The next meeting is set for April.

