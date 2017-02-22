Metter students pitch revitalization proposals

Third graders in Metter look to improve their community with some high stakes proposals.

Students in the Innovation Learning Center presented proposals to revitalize local properties in commercial or non-profit projects. They pitched their ideas to school and community leaders similar to the show “Shark Tank”.

Those adults then decided how much of the cost they would support. Teachers say the project blends their writing, math and technology skills.

“Problem solving is what we're about. We're trying to get them ready to handle problems that we don't even know about in the world yet,” said Miranda Thigpen, a teacher.

Some of the projects involved city or school district properties. The teams received at least a portion or all of the funding.

