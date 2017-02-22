Hilton Head looking forward to tourist season after Hurricane Matthew

Hilton Head leaders are looking ahead to their busy tourist season. Although, many of these plans have been placed on the back burner as the town continues to deal with the cleanup of Hurricane Matthew.

On Wednesday, Hilton Head Town Manager Steve Riley spoke about the plans and preparations for the upcoming tourist season. However, he stressed that the town council’s number one priority right now is dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew and cleaning up all of the debris still littering the island.

It’s been a slow-moving process, but the town is focused on finally moving beyond the hurricane.

Next week starts the last run through of all the neighborhoods and streets to pick up debris

And even with this gone, there’s still several other needs that demand the town’s attention, including restoring sites, managing marine debris, emergency beach renourishment, and inspecting more than 200 tree stumps on the sides of roads.

Right now, the town is just starting to gear up to tackle another big issue: the storm water drainage system and ditches on the island.

“Some people think we’re done now,” said Riley. “And we’re really far from done. We’re really going to focus on the priorities of which are the areas that are going to most affect people. I’m not going to put my resources on making drainage look pretty, so much as where are my potential flooding. Where is my time maximized?”

While the town isn’t planning any set deadlines, they did say they want to have everything ready to go and looking great when the attention comes to the island for the RBC Heritage in April.

