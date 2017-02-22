Hardeeville library behind schedule; will open this spring

The city of Hardeeville is pushing through after some minor setbacks to one of its most recent projects; the new library.

The 6,000 square foot building replaces the old library that could only hold about 29 people, but this building will feature a section for children and teens, a computer lab, and even a community room. It was supposed to open this month, but mother nature put things on hold.

“The big thing was Hurricane Matthew. We did lose several weeks to Hurricane Matthew, and of course there were some other segments of rain, and that was the big reason there were no financial hiccups, but we did have to out and raise funds," said Mayor Harry Williams, City of Hardeeville.

The city raised an extra $100,000 through fundraising and a brick program. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for April 8.

