Rain causes washout under sidewalk on Oglethorpe Ave.

Rain has caused a washout under the sidewalk in the 100 block of Oglethorpe Ave. near the bus station in downtown Savannah.

City workers tell our crew that all of the rain washed the soil away from under the sidewalk. This is behind the CAT bus station.

They obviously have that part of the road blocked and there's no word yet on when it'll be cleared.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.