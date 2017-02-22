Congressman Buddy Carter holds town hall meeting in Jesup

Congressman Buddy Carter's town hall meeting in Jesup was a very different scene compared to the massive crowd we saw in Savannah on Tuesday.

Georgia's First District representative doubled down on his message to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with new healthcare laws. Many of the same issues that were brought up in Savannah were also brought up, but without the rancor seen there and everywhere else around the nation. A smaller crowd listened as Carter outlined some of the priorities that Republicans in Congress plan to address. He pledged that they would assemble a replacement plan for the Obama administration's Affordable Care Act before they abolish it. Hinesville resident, Linda Witt had questions about the president's travel ban, like why some countries are and aren't on the list...but she had other questions, too.

"I don't understand why we can't pass No Fly No Buy. I don't want the person too dangerous to fly on the plane running around with a gun," Witt said.

Others asked questions ranging from reforming veterans healthcare to fixing legal immigration programs. Many asked whether Carter shared the positions of President Trump.

Even with the tone expressed in Savannah on Tuesday, Carter says he'll continue having these meetings across the district.

