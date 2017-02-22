Hometown Hero: Scott Jackson, GoDesign

Shortly after graduating from SCAD with a Masters in architecture, Scott Jackson set out to design a better world.

"When you build a school for a community that had no access to education,’’ said Jackson, “and then you see 90 or 100 kids show up at that school to experience education for the first time, there's a lot of reward in that.’’

Jackson witnessed the poverty in Ethiopia during a mission trip there and for the last five years has been trying to find solutions for it. His non-profit organization Go-Design has built six schools in three different regions of the country and two housing prototypes.

"We don't build houses for individuals,’’ said Jackson. “What we do is we build a house that is kind of like a model home for a community to study and then they can replicate it in their own housing.’’

Go-Design helps the Ethiopian economy by using local materials and local labor and self-fundraises to pay for every project.

"We've got a few churches and businesses that support us,’’ said Jackson. “But mostly our support comes from individuals who have bought into the mission of what we're doing and support our projects.’’

Go-Design's latest project is a school, clinic, and dorm housing for children with disabilities, and like all the other projects, it traces its roots to that mission trip five years ago.

"For one, there was a faith component that was driving me to do this,’’ said Jackson. “And two, a desire to feel like I've got a background in architecture and I could use it to make a difference.’’

Ever since, this WTOC Hometown Hero has been making life different and better for children in Ethiopia.

