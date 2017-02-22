Jasper County Schools looking at staggered bell times

The Jasper County School District held its State of the Schools Address on Tuesday, providing the public with an update on graduation rates, test scores, and early childhood literacy.

Wednesday evening, the conversation will continue with a town hall-styled meeting. The series is an attempt to provide transparency and inclusion for the community. On the agenda: transportation and staggered bell times. The items are an attempt to fix one of the negatives of consolidating the schools a few years ago.

With consolidation, the two high school were combined into one, meaning students in the southern part of the county had to travel to Ridgeland, sometimes being on the bus for almost two hours. The school district says part of this is because the two campuses operate on pretty much the same bell schedule, so they’re looking to spread start and end times out by 30 minutes to an hour between the grade levels.

“One of the reasons we want to look at it; the school bus rides are a little bit longer and then again, for those also, we have buses making double routes so that means they’re coming back to pick up students, which means students are staying at the school house longer. It’s not on the bus but it still means staying longer," said Donald Andrews, Superintendent, Jasper County.

The superintendent says this could also help save some money because they might be able to cut down on routes. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Agape Center in Hardeeville.

