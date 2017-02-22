Change of responsibility ceremony held at Hunter Army Airfield

Hunter Army Airfield held a change of responsibility ceremony on Wednesday.

Command Sgt. Maj. Bruce Rock relinquished responsibility as the Hunter Army Airfield Command Sergeant Major to Command Sgt. Maj. Lavander Wilkerson. The Command Sergeant Major is the Garrison's most senior Noncommissioned Officer who is charged with carrying out the policies and standards of performance, training, appearance and conduct of the enlisted soldiers under his charge. Command Sgt. Maj. Wilkerson says he hopes to leave a mark.

"I think every time someone takes command, they want to put their footprint, their stamp on what they do here. So, just again, I want to be a part of a team and continue to establish that and build a relationship with the community," said CSM Lavander Wilkerson, Hunter Army Airfield.

Command Sgt. Maj. Wilkerson has been in the Army for nearly 25 years.

