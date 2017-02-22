Greenbriar Children’s Center honors Volunteers of the Year award winners

On Wednesday, Greenbriar Children's Center handed out awards to its top helpers and partners in 2016, thanking the volunteers who have dedicated their time to helping others.

"It means a whole lot to us,” said Gena Taylor, executive director of Greenbriar Children’s Center. “First of all, it says that they value what we do. They have a vested interest in what we do and that says that also, they have a vested interest in improving the quality of lives of families and children in our community."

WTOC would like to thank the Greenbriar Center for honoring us as its 2016 Media Partner of the Year. It is a pleasure to work with all of you!

