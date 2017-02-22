Good News: Utility-scaled solar plant unveiled in Effingham County

A Fort Stewart soldier has been charged with DUI after crashing his car into a cemetery.More >>
This weekend, a 260-mile run in honor of those people who have championed the American Spirit.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is issuing a warning and words of caution for drivers to slow down and be alert in residential neighborhoods now that school is out in the county.More >>
A family has lost their home in an afternoon fire on Walterboro Road, just off Chevis Road in Chatham County.More >>
