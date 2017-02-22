Good News: Utility-scaled solar plant unveiled in Effingham County

A utility-scaled solar plant was unveiled in Effingham County, Wednesday morning.

It's the largest one AES Distributed Energy has built to date. The 300-acre plant is interconnected with Georgia Power's transmission grid and will produce an average of 32,000-megawatt hours annually, powering the equivalent of 2,820 homes. The energy created at the Rincon site will be delivered to Georgia Power and distributed to commercial, industrial, and residential customers throughout the state.

"We're part of the energy mix; solar, thermal, wind, hydro; whatever is necessary to cost-effectively, efficiently and cleanly support the demands for energy in the area," said Rob Masinter, Vice President, AES Distributed Energy.

Although the ribbon-cutting was held Wednesday, the Rincon plant has been in operation since December.

