Two SCMPD officers save man on Talmadge Bridge

Two officers with the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department are credited with saving a man's life on Tuesday.

Just after 11 a.m., Advanced Police Officer Matthew Good and Officer Kevin Toliver responded to a call on the Talmadge Bridge. They found a 22-year-old man sitting on the edge of the bridge with his feet dangling over the side.

Friends of the individual who were also on the bridge told the officers the man was planning to jump.

Due to the high winds on the bridge, the officers had a difficult time communicating with the man.

Ultimately, Good and Toliver devised a plan to rush over and grab him from behind. They were able to do this successfully and rescued the man. The man was taken to the hospital where he could receive treatment.

"We saved a young man who has a lot more to give, and he was receptive to that and ultimately, basically saved a life,” said Good. “And he could walk again, another day, because of what we were able to do yesterday."

Good has been with the SCMPD for three years, Toliver joined the agency one year ago. Both are assigned to the Downtown Precinct.

