Last of three Savannah streetscape meetings discusses River Street improvements

Improving Savannah's streets, one by one. Monday night kicked off the first of three streetscape community meetings.

A series of three Savannah streetscape meetings wrapped up on Wednesday at the Coastal Georgia Center.

Wednesday’s community meeting focused on River Street improvements, where residents reviewed the design put in place by EDSA, Incorporated.

The city launched the first phase of the project, which covered Broughton, Bay and River streets back in December.

"I'm really hoping to see more easy ways to get to River Street,” said Caila Brown, community manager of ThincSavannah. “Right now, one of the big issues is you can't safely really get there. It's really hard to get there by car. There's a lot of pedestrian traffic."



Based on these renderings, architects hope to add a food truck lot and a large green lawn off of River Street.

After a conceptual design is approved, they will work on construction drawings through December, and then it goes out to bid to contractors.

