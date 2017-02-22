Susan G. Komen teams hold ‘Race for the Cure’ awareness kick-off at Bar Food

Susan G. Komen Race teams get ready for their new season by having a little fun.

Dozens of people filling Savannah's Bar Food to kick off their cause.

"Race for the Cure" is just months away and is scheduled to take place on April 22 this year.

Right now, local race officials are encouraging teams to register and fundraise, all to help find a cure to breast cancer.

In Coastal Georgia alone, 12 women are diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer each month.

"This will be our ninth race. We always tell folks what's raised here stays here. So we like to raise money that stays locally so we can help women in our nine-county service area. Provide mammograms and screenings. Early detection really saves lives,” said Komen of Coastal Georgia Executive Director Aileen Gabbey.

"It is critical. Early diagnosis is critical in saving lives and we want to save everyone we can,” said Team Committee Chairperson Debbi Lloyd.

Early bird registration has been extended until this Friday. If you want to sign up, please click here for more information.

This year, organizers are expecting a crowd of nearly 4,000 participants.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.