High school basketball playoff scores for Feb. 22

High school basketball playoff scores for Feb. 22

GHSA BOYS:

  • Cedar Shoals  48 vs Statesboro   35          
  • Johnson   41 vs. Pace Academy  49

GHSA GIRLS:

  • Wilcox County   47 vs. Woodville-Tompkins  53
  • Darlington   57 vs. Calvary Day  51
  • Wayne County  41 vs. Jackson-ATL     55
  • Ware County     41 vs. Buford      76
  • Flowery Branch  59 vs. Statesboro     36
  • Pierce County    39 vs. Morgan County 56
  • Beach 61 vs. Redan  41
  • Jeff Davis 50 vs. Hapeville 55
  • Vidalia    55 vs. Rabun County  79
  • Ringgold  38 vs. Tattnall County 49
  • South Atlanta 44 vs. Bryan County  72

