St. Joseph's/Candler announces plans for new micro-hospital in Pooler

Pooler is growing more and more every day, and now St. Joseph's/Candler plans to build a new micro-hospital for the growing population.

The new campus will serve Chatham County and many surrounding counties.

In the future, the micro-hospital will provide all kinds of medical services for areas in West Chatham County, but also those in Effingham, Bulloch, Bryan, and Liberty counties, as well as Jasper County and Bluffton in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

The new 18-acre campus will be located near the intersection of Interstate 16 and Pooler Parkway, right next to the Lowes. The development will be a 170,000-square-foot micro-hospital. The facility will employ about 100 workers.

The project will be split into different phases. The first phase of the project is set to be completed in 2019 and will include clinical services like outpatient surgery, outpatient physical therapy, and also pharmacy and laboratory services. This multi-story, technologically advanced micro-hospital will take about 10 years to be completely built.

The total estimated cost of the project is $62 million.

The following is a detailed plan of the multi-phase project:

PHASE I

Phase I of the St. Joseph’s/Candler Pooler Campus will be about 61,000 square feet and cost $21 million. It will open in early 2019 and house distinct medical offices and clinical services.

The medical office building will contain:

Primary Care Services

Urgent Care Services

Specialist offices

The clinical services portion will contain:

Outpatient Surgery Services

Endoscopy Services

Advanced Imaging Services

Outpatient Physical Therapy Services

Pharmacy Services

Laboratory Services

Wellness Services

Community Education Services

Phase II will include:

Expanded primary care offices

Expanded specialty offices

Wound Care

Cardiac rehab

Occupational medicine

Diagnostic cardiology

Short stay observation beds

So what exactly is a micro-hospital?

St. Joseph's/Candler says the health care industry has changed dramatically over the past few years. The traditional in-patient services that involve longer hospital stays have now shifted to more out-patient services, such as day surgery, imaging or non-invasive procedures that involve little or no time spent in the hospital for recovery.

These micro-hospitals address that shift and treat lower-acuity patients in locations closer to where patients live. They say the services will be convenient for patients who are visiting primary care and specialty doctors on the campus by not having to drive into Savannah to have important procedures, labs or imaging done.

“These facilities are the future of healthcare,” said Paul P. Hinchey, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler. “We have designed the Pooler campus so we can easily adapt to any changes in the healthcare industry that come in the next 25 years.”

“I've said many, many times that Pooler has it all, not quite, we need more medical and today, Paul and your hospital St. Joe's Candler is bringing a lot more to our city and we appreciate that very much,” said Pooler Mayor Mike Lamb.

WTOC will be following the development every step of the way. Stay with us for continuous updates on this project.

