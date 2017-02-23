ACLU of Ga issues statement on Religious Freedom Bill

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia showed their opposition to the new Religious Freedom Bill filed Thursday in the Georgia Senate.

Andrea Young, Executive Director of the ACLU of Georgia, issued the following statement about “religious liberty” legislation, Senate Bill 233.

“The freedom of religion is a fundamental right guaranteed by our state and federal constitution. But that freedom does not give any of us the right to harm others. Growing up during Jim Crow, I lived in a world where I was refused service in hotels and shops because of my color. People claimed a religious purpose then, saying that God meant for the races to be separate. It was wrong then, and it is wrong now, to use religious belief to harm and discriminate against others. “That is why the ACLU of Georgia will continue to oppose legislation that would give people a license to discriminate against their fellow Georgians. No one should be turned away from a business, refused government services, or evicted from their home, just because of who they are. We will also continue to advocate for comprehensive civil rights legislation to protect the rights of all Georgians to live and work free from discrimination.”

