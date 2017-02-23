SCDOT holding public meeting to discuss US Hwy 17 improvements

WTOC reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation to find out more on the status of the US-17 Widening Project after another life was tragically lost on the deadly stretch of road.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is planning to widen U.S. Highway 17 in Jasper County and will host a public hearing Thursday to discuss those plans.

The proposal includes some major changes for the deadly stretch of roadway where numerous fatal wrecks have occurred.

The widening of the road is the biggest improvement, and South Carolina Department of Transportation officials want to know what people think before taking on this proposed project.

The project will be split up into two phases. The first phase will include the area of Okatie Highway/SC 315 to the Georgia-South Carolina state line, ultimately adding a lane to each side, making it four lanes.

Another part of the proposal is a grassy median. SCDOT has taken into account the need for more space between cars and trucks.

The second phase of the project would be the construction of a twin Back River Bridge. Officials expect the whole project to take about eight years - which phase one being completed in the first two to four.

When thinking about pedestrian safety, SCDOT will also install a bike lane.

Construction isn't expected to start until the summer of 2018, but this project has been in the works for three years.

Some residents are concerned that the proposal process is to drawn out.

"They have some importance, the safety of the traveling public has more importance. In other words, the time you spend studying it, it's no telling how many people will get injured or killed in accidents, etc. while they're studying it. Like I said, if I couldn't do it in four months I’d quit,” said Beaufort County resident Frank Glover.

Officials say this project has taken so long to come to fruition because of funding. They estimate it will cost about $50 million putting transportation projects on hold in this area for the next 7 to 8 years.

Thursday's hearing will provide the public an opportunity to view displays of everything that is being proposed for the project.

As we continue to see a range of accidents in that corridor of Highway 17, the public’s formal comment is greatly needed. The hearing will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hardeeville Elementary School at 150 Hurricane Alley in Hardeeville. All are highly encouraged to attend.

