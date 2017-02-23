Ft. Stewart to conduct emergency exercise training Thursday

You may hear loud noises at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Military officials say they will be conducting emergency response exercises involving shooter scenarios. The exercise will be held at the Fort Stewart Education Center. It will begin at 9 a.m. and run until noon. The education center will be closed during the exercise.

Active shooter training underway at Ft. Stewart inside Education Center. It is a drill. pic.twitter.com/pocuBT3eEg — WTOC Dal Cannady (@wtocdalcannady) February 23, 2017

Traffic entering the center parking lot will be restricted to exercise participants only.

Additional information from Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield on Facebook:

