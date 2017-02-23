Ft. Stewart to conduct emergency exercise training Thursday - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

FT. STEWART, GA

You may hear loud noises at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Military officials say they will be conducting emergency response exercises involving shooter scenarios. The exercise will be held at the Fort Stewart Education Center. It will begin at 9 a.m. and run until noon. The education center will be closed during the exercise.

Traffic entering the center parking lot will be restricted to exercise participants only.

Additional information from Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield on Facebook:

